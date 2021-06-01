More automakers are pledging billions of dollars toward developing electric vehicles.

Hyundai says it plans to invest $7.4 billion in the United States by 2025 to make electric vehicles and upgrade plants.

The company says it will start producing electric vehicles at a facility in the U.S. in 2022.

The move comes as the Biden administration called for billions of dollars in new spending to boost electric vehicle production and to create charging stations.

Last month, President Biden was in Michigan showcasing Ford's new EV version of its F-150 pickup. The company wants 40 percent of its global sales to be from electric vehicles by 2030.

Meanwhile, Nissan's chief operating officer says the brand will standardize and share parts of its electric vehicle components with its partners Mitsubishi and Renault.

But some experts say the global chip shortage could slow down the pace of automakers as they make more moves to go green.