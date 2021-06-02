As temperatures slowy start to creep up, now is the time to remember our furry friends' can suffer from heat-related deaths as well.
Experts say dogs don't have the ability to sweat to cool down, so they tend to overheat quickly. So even in seemingly cooler temperatures, leaving your dog in an enclosed car is a bad idea.
One animal control investigator demonstrates that even when it's 72 degrees outside, the temperature inside can get well over 100 degrees.
Experts say be mindful of walking your dog on hot pavement or sidewalks. They say a good rule of thumb is that if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.