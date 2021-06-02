As temperatures slowy start to creep up, now is the time to remember our furry friends' can suffer from heat-related deaths as well.

Experts say dogs don't have the ability to sweat to cool down, so they tend to overheat quickly. So even in seemingly cooler temperatures, leaving your dog in an enclosed car is a bad idea.

One animal control investigator demonstrates that even when it's 72 degrees outside, the temperature inside can get well over 100 degrees.

Experts say be mindful of walking your dog on hot pavement or sidewalks. They say a good rule of thumb is that if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for them.