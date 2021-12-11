Dozens of people are feared dead after at least 30 tornadoes tore through at least six states late Friday and early Saturday.
Among the collapsed buildings is a candle factory in Kentucky and a nursing home in Arkansas.
"It's changed the landscape ... here in Mayfield," Kentucky State Police Lt. Dean Patterson said. "We're seeing (destruction) that none of us have ever seen before."
Satellite images reveal the scale of the devastation.
