Best Buy has announced it will close its stores on Thanksgiving Day.
The retailer joined the likes of Walmart and Target who recently said they would keep its stores closed on turkey day.
This is the second straight year Best Buy has decided to close on Thanksgiving Day.
Best Buy said, "This year, we’ll have even more ways for customers to easily and conveniently get their holiday shopping done, over the Black Friday weekend."
Black Friday is traditionally considered the start of the holiday shopping season.
