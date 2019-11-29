Beyoncé just dropped a new holiday collection and fans are here for it

The holidays came early for the Beyhive.
Beyoncé's merchandise site just dropped a holiday collection, and it's everything you would hope it would bey.
The line includes the usual sweatshirts, T-shirts and accessories with pictures of the beloved singer and her famous lyrics. It also has some holiday-specific items, like ornaments, blankets and scarves.
There's even wrapping paper. So, you can get a sweatshirt starring Beyoncé's face and cover it in pictures of Queen Bey.
Fans are going crazy right now, reacting on the shop's Instagram page with "FINE TAKE MY MONEY" and "Buying it all."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.