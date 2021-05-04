President Biden is on the road this week, making the case for his spending plan.

"It's time to grow the economy from the bottom up and the middle out," Biden says.

During a stop in Virginia on Monday, the president urged Congress to pass his two spending proposals.

Those include his infrastructure American Jobs Plan, a $2.3 trillion bill, and his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, which focuses on childcare and education.

The administration says tax raises on corporations and those making over $400,000 per year will offset the costs.

Republicans say it will hurt the economy in the process, and they have proposed a $568 billion bill, which they say is focused on traditional infrastructure items.

The White House says they will invite Senate Republicans to talk about where they have common ground on infrastructure.