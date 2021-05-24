Bitcoin investors were seeing another big loss over the weekend.

The cryptocurrency lost 13 percent of its value Sunday.

It was trading at about $33,000 per coin Sunday morning, which was down significantly from it's all-time high of more than $64,000 last month.

Cryptocurrencies are known for their volatility and swift reaction to the news cycle.

As usual, most of the other cryptocurrencies have followed bitcoin's price swings.