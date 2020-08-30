JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. --On Sunday, August 30, officers from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, along with Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies, recovered the body of a Pascagoula man who reportedly drowned August 29.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says Philip Allen Alexander, 65, was located and recovered from Summerlin Bayou in Vancleave. The sheriff says it’s believed Alexander fell off a houseboat into the water.
No other information is available at this time. Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks is conducting the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.