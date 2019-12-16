The House could vote on whether to impeach President Trump as early as this Wednesday. But First District Congressman, Bradley Byrne says there aren't enough votes in the Senate to take the president out of the Oval Office, if it goes to a Senate trial. If it does, he doesn't see a long trial, at all.
Representative Byrne also says Democrats are taking a big risk on playing the impeachment card as a key election year approaches in 2020. He told FOX10's Byron Day, they've made a mistake in trying to impeach the president, but they know now they can't go back.
As for his race for the Republican Senate nomination, Byrne acknowledges he's in a tight competition with the top contenders, Tommy Tuberville, former successful Auburn football coach, as well as former attorney general, and senator, Jeff Sessions. But he claims he's the only choice for voters who want to see President Trump's agenda carried out, if he wins another term. Byrne says Sessions, "left the field" when the president needed him most, and Tuberville's chances are hurt because he's not a native Alabamian, and doesn't truly understand the needs of the people here.
