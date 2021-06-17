Car rental prices are skyrocketing and they could double by August.
The average cost of a daily rental car is almost $64.
Prices are continuing to trend upward, and the cost could be above $100 by August.
Rental car company Avis reported the median price of a daily car rental was just over $68 dollars in May. That's a 50 percent increase compared to pre-pandemic times.
Problems continue for rental companies after many sold off fleets of cars to keep their companies afloat while travel plummeted during lockdowns.
