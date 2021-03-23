PENSACOLA, Fla. – CareerSource Escarosa announces upcoming dates for job fairs this year.
They are a non-profit organization that supports the workforce needs of Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. CareerSource Escarosa offers employment, recruiting, hiring and training services.
Upcoming job fairs this year:
March 31, 2021 Virtual Spring Job Fair
April 14, 2021 Escambia County Board Scheduled Interviews
April 21, 2021 Virtual Spring into a New Job
May 19, 2021 Virtual Hiring our Heroes Job Fair
June 16, 2021 Industry Specific Onsite Job Fair (TBD for industry and if Onsite)
For more information, visit careersourceescarosa.com
