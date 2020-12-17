GREENE COUNTY, Miss. --Derrick Wayne Chavers has appeared before a judge for his first appearance. Chavers was given a $250,000 bond and has been bound over to the Grand Jury.
Chavers is charged with two counts homicide for the killing deaths of Wesley Kyle Smith, 23 of Lucedale and Thomas Levi Lewis, 17 of Richton.
Chavers is also charged with aggravated assault for causing serious bodily injury to Christopher Cody Smith, 25 of Lucedale.
The charges came after an investigation of an incident that happened shortly after mid-night on December 12th where two people lost their lives and another was seriously injured when they were struck by a Can Am Commander ATV driven by Chavers.
The incident happened on Louisiana Street in Leakesville.
