MOBILE, Ala. --According to National Hurricane Center of Miami, satellite, radar, and surface data indicate that the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall at 5:00 p.m. along the coast of southeast Louisiana between the mouth of the Mississippi River and Grand Isle.
Maximum winds were estimated near 50 miles per hour.
A Weatherflow site on Ship Island, Mississippi, has recently observed a sustained wind of 48 miles per hour and a gust up to 64 miles per hour.
A Weatherflow site near Gulfport, Mississippi recently reported a sustained wind of 46 miles per hour and a gust up to 60 miles per hour.
