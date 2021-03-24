Pensacola, FL – Florida based Valerie’s House, nonprofit organization dedicated to help grieving children find comfort and support from peers, is set to open its first chapter in the Florida Panhandle next month, officials announced Wednesday.

Officials say the mission is to help children and families work through the loss of a loved one together and go on to live fulfilling lives. The vision is that No Child Will Grieve Alone.

Valerie’s House was first founded in Fort Myers in 2016, and has since expanded its Florida locations to Naples, Port Charlotte, and the Pensacola site will open on April 20.

Valerie’s House is not a formal grief counseling center but is made up of individuals who come together for community support following the loss of a loved one. The model is based on peer to peer support, where children connect with others who are also grieving. The children use a variety of art, journaling, and music during weekly support groups. Groups for grieving parents are also available.

Valerie’s House Pensacola Advisory Chair, Crista Brandt, is leading the charge to expand the grief support program to the Florida Panhandle. Brandt lost her mother to cancer when she was 11 years old and as an adult, found herself drawn to helping grieving children like she once was. This passion is why she began spearheading opening a chapter in Pensacola.

Brandt has amassed a committee of local professionals and funders to help in her mission, including the Bear Family Foundation which gifted the first donation to bring Valerie’s House to Pensacola.

“Every time I listen to and support a grieving child, I am healing, too,” said Brandt. “I know this program is deeply needed in our community and I am honored to help bring it our area to help children grieving like I once was.”

More than 7,000 children in Escambia County will lose a parent or a sibling before the age of 25, according to statistics from the Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model.

Valerie’s House support groups will be offered at no cost and held biweekly at the new Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida center, 1320 Creighton Road, Pensacola, FL 32504.

“We have a long way to go to make sure no child in Pensacola grieves alone,” Brandt said.

Valerie’s House Pensacola is currently enrolling grieving children and families. Please contact Valerie’s House Program & Outreach Coordinator Miranda Campbell at (850) 582-8255, or email her at miranda@valerieshouse.org to enroll or refer. Please contact Crista Brandt at (850) 266-0795, or email her at crista@valerieshouse.org for all other inquiries.

For more about getting involved in the new Valerie’s House- Pensacola, or to refer a child grieving, visit www.valerieshouse.org/pensacola.