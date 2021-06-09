Chipotle says it is raising its menu prices to cover the cost of higher wages.
The fast food chain announced in may that it would increase worker pay to an average of $15 per hour.
Chipotle is also offering a $200 employee referral bonus.
The company's price hikes come as global food prices are on the rise.
