MILTON, Fla. (WALA) -- A church in Milton is opening its doors for people looking to sleep in a warm place as cold weather takes over the area.
Ferris Hill Baptist Church will be open Sunday and Monday nights.
Only service animals with verification of rabies vaccination are permitted to stay with guests. No one will be admitted after 8:30 p.m. unless brought in by law enforcement. The shelter closes at 7 a.m. each morning.
No one will be admitted to the shelter who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, unable to walk unaided, or disoriented.
Ferris Hill Baptist Church is located at 6848 Chaffin Street.
