DESTIN, Fl --According to the City of Destin, staff continues to work to mitigate the impacts of Hurricane Sally.
Assessment of damages have been underway by essential personnel since early this morning and will continue tomorrow. Based on current conditions they will remain at minimum essential staffing levels on Thursday, September 17th, with adequate essential personnel on-duty and/or on-call to respond to most situations.
City facilities will remain closed to the public Thursday, September 17th, 2020.
Please continue to monitor legitimate sources such as Okaloosa County (www.myokaloosa.gov), the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (www.sheriff-okaloosa.org) and City of Destin (www.cityofdestin.com) for up-to-date information.
