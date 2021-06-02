A new study says climate change is taking a deadly toll on health.
New research found more than a third of the world's heat deaths each year are directly due to global warming.
The data included heat deaths in over 700 cities worldwide from 1991 to 2018.
Researchers say the findings make a case for taking strong action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to protect public health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.