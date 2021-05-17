Coca-Cola is saying goodbye to its Coke Energy drink.

Its being discontinued in North America, just over a year after it launched.

Coke Energy hit stores only a few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic began. The company says COVID-19 altered its business strategy for the drink.

Now Coke plans to focus on the drinks that are selling well, including its caffeinated sparkling water and traditional sodas.

Even though Coke Energy is being cut here, it will remain on sale in other parts of the world.