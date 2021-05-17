Coca-Cola is saying goodbye to its Coke Energy drink.
Its being discontinued in North America, just over a year after it launched.
Coke Energy hit stores only a few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic began. The company says COVID-19 altered its business strategy for the drink.
Now Coke plans to focus on the drinks that are selling well, including its caffeinated sparkling water and traditional sodas.
Even though Coke Energy is being cut here, it will remain on sale in other parts of the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.