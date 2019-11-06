(Meredith) - The Coca-Cola Company is rolling out two new soda flavors to spice up the holiday season.
For a limited time, Coca-Cola Cinnamon and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry will be available nationwide.
Coca-Cola Cinnamon is Coke’s first-ever holiday flavor offered in the United States. It blends the "delicious taste of Coca-Cola with the warm spice of cinnamon," the company said in a release.
“We wanted to give consumers who love and enjoy Coke during the holidays a new and exciting way to get in the holiday spirit with a flavor that complements the season,” said Oana Vlad, brand director, Coca-Cola.
Meanwhile, Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry infuses the lemon-lime taste of Sprite with a warm spice blend and tart cranberry. The new flavor was actually created based on ideas from fans.
After the holiday season, fans can look forward to at least three more product releases. The Coca-Cola Company said it will launch three new drinks in 2020, including Coke Energy, Cherry Vanilla Coke and Cherry Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar.
