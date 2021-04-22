Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee; Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Ranking Member of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee; Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Ranking Member of the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Ranking Member of the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, will hold a press conference announcing a framework to address the nation’s infrastructure needs.