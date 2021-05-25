Meat eaters are paying more at the grocery store, according to a Bloomberg survey.
Two-thirds of shoppers are saying they are paying more for red meat now than before the pandemic. And 59 percent say they are paying more for chicken.
Fruit has also gone up, according to the majority of respondents.
Food inflation has been creeping up for months.
The price increase is due to higher commodity costs, transportation and challenges securing labor as well as a rising demand for meat.
