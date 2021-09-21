This undated photo provided by the North Port, Fla., Police Department shows Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Investigators say she last contacted her family in late August 2021 when the couple was visiting Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. Much of their trip was documented on social media accounts that abruptly ceased. (Courtesy of North Port Police Department via AP)
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The FBI says a county coroner has confirmed that human remains found in remote northern Wyoming along the border of Grand Teton National Park are those of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who disappeared while on a cross-country road trip with a boyfriend who is now being sought by authorities in Florida.
Teton County Coroner Brent Blue determined her manner of death was homicide, but did not disclose a cause of death pending final autopsy results, officials said Tuesday. Petito’s body was found Sunday near an undeveloped camping area that’s surrounded by woodlands and brush, located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Jackson, Wyoming.
This combo of photos provided by FBI Denver via @FBIDenver shows missing person Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (Courtesy of FBI Denver via AP)
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)
This photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (North Port Police Department via AP)
A U.S. Park Ranger vehicle drives in the Spread Creek area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming. Authorities say they have found a body believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who went missing on a trip with her boyfriend. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A Teton County Search and Rescue vehicle drives in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say they have found a body believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, who went missing on a trip with her boyfriend. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A coroner's vehicle drives away in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89 in Wyoming. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. The cause of death has not yet been determined, said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
U.S. Park Ranger officials block vehicle access in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, in Wyoming. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
Members of the media, left, approach U.S. Park Ranger vehicles blocking access in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89 in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A Teton County Search & Rescue vehicle drives past members of the media, left, gathered at a road blocked by U.S. Park Ranger vehicles in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A Teton County Search & Rescue vehicle leaves a road that is blocked by U.S. Park Ranger vehicles in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A sign for Spread Creek Road is seen in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
An unmarked coroner's vehicle, front, drives past members of the media waiting in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89 in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A U.S. Park Ranger vehicle blocks access to the Moran Vista camping area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A Teton County Search & Rescue vehicle leaves the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say they have found a body believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, who went missing on a trip with her boyfriend. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person poster for Gabby Petito posted in Jakson, Wyo. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19 in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
Members of the media, left, stand by the side of the road as U.S. Park Ranger vehicles block the access in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered in the area is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds of Grand Teton. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A vehicle drives in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Authorities say a body discovered in the area is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
Police tape blocks off the home of Brian Laundrie’s parents in North Port, Fla., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Laundrie, 23, was traveling on a cross-country road trip with Gabby Petito, 22, who went missing in August. Petito’s body was apparently discovered over the weekend at Grand Teton National Park. Laundrie is wanted for questioning, but has not been seen for several days. (AP Photo/Curt Anderson)
Law enforcement officials investigate home of a young man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 in North Port, Fla. The officers served a search warrant at the home of the parents of her 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who is wanted for questioning. (AP Photo/Curt Anderson)
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helicopter flies overhead during a search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputy and a Sarasota County worker direct a truck carrying excavating equipment into the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Bicyclists ride past television news reporters and a Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy stationed at the entrance of Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputy and a Sarasota County worker stand at the entrance to the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Vehicles from members of the media and curious passersby line a road outside the entrance of the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Vehicles from members of the media and curious passersby line a road outside the entrance of the Carlton Reserve during a search for Brian Laundrie, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Venice, Fla. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
At left is an image of a male figure carrying a backpack, said to be captured Monday morning by a trail camera in Baker, Fla. At center is a photo of a backpack that was published earlier on Brian Laundrie's Instagram account. At right is an image of Laundrie captured in Utah in August.
The killing of Gabby Petito and the search for Brian Laundrie
Human remains discovered in Teton County, Wyoming, on Sunday are "consistent with the description of" missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, FBI officials said in a news conference.
The FBI also requested for anyone with information about boyfriend Brian Laundrie’s role in Petito’s death to contact the agency.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities renewed their search Tuesday of a swampy preserve area near the home of the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered at a Wyoming national park months after the pair set out on a cross-country road trip.
Laundrie and Petito had been living with his parents at the North Port home before the road trip on which she died.
The young couple had set out in July in a converted van to visit national parks in the West. They got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents’ home Sept. 1, police said.
In Wyoming, the FBI announced Sunday that agents had discovered a body on the edge of Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited. No details on the cause of death were released. An autopsy was set for Tuesday.
“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified,” FBI agent Charles Jones said.
Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case, but his whereabouts in recent days were unknown.
Petito’s father, Joseph, posted on social media an image of a broken heart above a picture of his daughter, with the message: “She touched the world.”
In an interview broadcast Monday on TV’s “Dr. Phil” show, Joseph Petito said Laundrie and his daughter had dated for 2 1/2 years, and Laundrie was “always respectful.” During the interview, which was recorded before his daughter’s body was found, Petito said the couple had taken a previous road trip to California in her car and there were no problems.
Joseph Petito said the family began worrying after several days without hearing from their daughter.
“We called Brian, we called the mom, we called the dad, we called the sister, we called every number that we could find,” Joseph Petito said. “No phone calls were picked up, no text messages were returned.”
Joseph Petito said he wants Laundrie to be held accountable for whatever part he played in his daughter’s disappearance, along with his family for protecting him.
“I hope they get what’s coming, and that includes his folks,” Joseph Petito said. “Because I’ll tell you, right now, they are just as complicit, in my book.”
The FBI said investigators are seeking information from anyone who may have seen the couple around Grand Teton.
Gabby Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts who met while growing up on New York’s Long Island. His parents later moved to North Port, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Sarasota.
A man who saw Petito and Laundrie fighting in Moab, Utah, on Aug. 12 called 911 to report a domestic violence incident, according to a recording of the call obtained from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. The man said he saw Laundrie slap Petito while walking through the town and proceeded to hit her before the two got in their van and drove off.
Video released by the Moab police showed that an officer pulled the couple’s van over on the same day after it was seen speeding and hitting a curb near Arches National Park. The body-camera footage showed an upset Petito.
Laundrie said on the video that the couple had gotten into a scuffle after he climbed into the van with dirty feet. He said he did not want to pursue a domestic violence charge against Petito, who officers decided was the aggressor.
Moab police separated the couple for the night, with Laundrie checking into a motel and Petito remaining with the van.
In the footage, Gabby Petito cried as she told the officer she and Laundrie had been arguing over her excessive cleaning of the van. She told the officer she has OCD — obsessive compulsive disorder.
On “Dr. Phil,” her father said that was not literally true. She just likes to keep her living area orderly and was using slang, he said.
