CRESTVIEW, Fla. --The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Crestview man with sexually battering a child under the age of 12 between 2009 and 2013.
According to OCSO, 55-year old Larry Miller, who denies the allegations, was arrested August 31.
According to investigators, the victim says she was molested on multiple occasions. They say she was able to describe multiple locations where the abuse took place. And forensic interviews resulted in positive findings for sexual abuse – battery, molestation, and exploitation.
The victim relayed to investigators that Miller told her not to tell anyone or he would kill her mother.
