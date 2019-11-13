A Crestview man is charged with two counts of premeditated murder in the deaths of his mother and father early Wednesday morning.
According to officials, 30-year-old Jacob Daniel Price entered the Crestview Police Department lobby shortly after four a.m. with blood on his shirt and said he had shot his parents and two family dogs.
They say Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies went to the scene and found 51-year old Jolene Price and 56-year old Robert Price deceased in the master bedroom of their home at 6269 Equine Drive.
Officials also say two deceased dogs were also found at the house, along with two German Shepherds that were unharmed.
In addition to the murder charges Price also faces two counts of aggravated animal cruelty. The motivation for the domestic violence remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.