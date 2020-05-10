MILTON, Fla. --The 5 Mile Swamp Fire and Hurst Hammock fire both continue to rage on. The 5 Mile Swamp Fire is 2206 acres and 65% contained. The Hurst Hammock Fire is 1248 acres and 65% contained.
In regards to the 5 Mile Swamp Fire, crews continue to mop up hot spots. Today’s plan is to continue holding the established and completed containment lines as well as continuing mop up operations to reduce the smoke impacts to nearby neighborhoods.
For the Hurst Hammock Fire, there was an increase in fire activity on the southwest area of the fire yesterday that threatened several homes in the Hurst Landing area. Crews on scene quickly responded with dozers and quickly contained the spot fire to only 1 acre.
The cause of the Hurst Hammock Fire has been updated to “human caused.” While firefighters and investigators have not pinpointed the exact cause, there was no lightning or other natural source for this fire to start.
