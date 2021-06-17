New research shows more than a billion records connected to CVS Health were visible on a non-password protected database back in March.
CVS says the database did not contain any personal information of its customers, members or patients.
The e-mail addresses and device information of people who visited the CVS website were visible on the public database. Users entered their e-mail addresses to use the website's search function, making them identifiable users.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.