A dangerous heat wave continues its grip on a the western part of the country, impacting roughly one-eighth of the U.S. population.

At least eight states -- including California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona -- are under extreme heat warnings as temperatures climb into the upper 110s. Death Valley could surpass its 134 degree record, the highest air temperature recorded on Earth set in 1913.

Also, a large portion of the West is experiencing the worst drought conditions in the last two decades. The hot, dry weather and plentiful dry brush create perfect conditions for severe wildfires.

The extreme weather is expected to be move out in the next couple of days.