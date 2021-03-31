WALTON COUNTY, Fla. --A DeFuniak Springs man is facing felony charges after parents discover inappropriate messages he sent to their daughter.

On January 17, deputies responded to a complaint from a parent who found her 15-year-old daughter had been communicating with a 32-year-old.

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, Justin Michael Slowik, had solicited the girl for inappropriate photos as well as sent the juvenile explicit photos of himself.

Deputies collected the cell phone for forensics.

The victim told investigators the two met while she was riding her ATV and they connected on Facebook after the meeting.

According to investigators, Slowik knew the juvenile was 14-years-old at the time.

A search warrant was executed on Slowik’s phone, which later confirmed the allegations.

On March 27, Slowik was arrested and charged with using a device to solicit a child, transmitting harmful material to a minor, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond.