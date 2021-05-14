Delta Air Lines has claimed the top spot in a key customer service rating.

The world's second largest airline in total passengers grabbed J.D. Powers No. 1 rating for satisfaction by air travelers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 North America Airline Satisfaction Study surveyed more than 2,300 passengers between August 2020 to March 2021.

Despite the hits to Delta flights, passengers said the were more satisfied with service, especially with eliminating ticket change fees and flexibility among flight crews.