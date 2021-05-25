The U.S. Department of Agriculture will start loan forgiveness payments to thousands of minority farmers in June.
Roughly $4 billion has been set aside for black, Hispanic and indigenous farmers to help combat systemic racism.
The USDA will roll out debt relief payments for roughly 13,000 loans. Then it will distribute loan relief for another 3,000 loans made by banks and guaranteed by the USDA.
Eligible direct loan borrowers will receive debt relief letters from farm service agency.
The money is part of President Biden's coronavirus relief plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.