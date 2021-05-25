The U.S. Department of Agriculture will start loan forgiveness payments to thousands of minority farmers in June.

Roughly $4 billion has been set aside for black, Hispanic and indigenous farmers to help combat systemic racism.

The USDA will roll out debt relief payments for roughly 13,000 loans. Then it will distribute loan relief for another 3,000 loans made by banks and guaranteed by the USDA.

Eligible direct loan borrowers will receive debt relief letters from farm service agency.

The money is part of President Biden's coronavirus relief plan.