Derek Chauvin's murder trial, one of the most anticipated criminal trials in years, continues. Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin is facing multiple charges related to the death of George Floyd. Chauvin is accused of kneeling on Floyd's head and neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd gasped for air and told Chauvin and three other officers that he couldn't breathe.

Video of Floyd's final moments sparked riots in Minneapolis as well as worldwide protests against police misconduct and systemic racism. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty. The three other former officers seen in the video will be tried separately later this year, due to pandemic restrictions inside the courtroom.