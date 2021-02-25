DEATIN-FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. --On February 25, 2021, at 10:00 am the Destin–Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) held a Press Conference to unveil the announcement of the new air service carrier Southwest Airlines to the lineup.

According to the Board of Okaloosa County Commissioners, the flexibility and value of Southwest Airlines now benefit both visitors and hometown travelers booking late spring and summer travel to Destin–Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS).

Southwest service begins May 2021. The carrier’s initial flight schedule for the region is now available for purchase on Southwest.com.

“We’re bringing additional access to the beaches of Northwest Florida just as winter-weary families begin to dream of warm summer escapes in wide-open places,” said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. “Our arrival in these communities with daily service also ushers a new flexibility and everyday affordability for local travelers flying Southwest for fun, family, or work.”

New routes will begin operating on May 6th with one-way fares to Nashville, TN (BNA) three times a day with fares as low as $69, Dallas, TX (DAL) once daily with fares as low as $69 and Baltimore, MD (BWI) once daily with fares as low as $79.

Additionally, service to Chicago, IL (MDW) once daily will begin June 6th with fares as low as $79. The summer travel days are fast approaching, and these routes will be beneficial for many traveling to and from the panhandle of Florida.

“We are in full-tilt celebration mode and thrilled to welcome Southwest to the VPS family. The daily direct service will bring enormous economic impacts and provide great travel options for our community and businesses,” said Airports Director Tracy Stage.

“Today we celebrate the economic impact that Southwest Airlines will bring to Okaloosa County and recognize the work to make this partnership possible by Airport Director Tracy Stage, the entire VPS staff and our Aviation Governing Board” said Chairman Carolyn Ketchel, Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners.