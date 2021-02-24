SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. --Investigators were called to a death investigation at the Santa Rosa County detention facility.
An inmate was located in a cell and appeared to be deceased.
According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, emergency life saving measures were immediately provided by Deputies and facility medical staff.
At this time, Major Crimes Detectives are working this case as a possible suicide. They say it appears to be an isolated incident.
Their investigation remains active and ongoing.
