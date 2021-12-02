E-filliate Mobile Accessory Solutions is recalling more than 300,000 pairs of their DeWalt wireless headphones due to burn and fire hazards.

The recall affects 11 different models of headphones sold at The Home Depot, Lowe's and other electronics stores nationwide.

The products sold for about $60 and were on shelves between December 2019 and July of 2021.

Consumers should stop using the headphones and contact E-filliate to receive a pre-paid shipment label to return the product for a full refund.