Disney is launching a new inclusion initiative, with new products, and an updated employee dress code.
This week, Disney announced the theme parks have added inclusion as one of their core values.
That means theme park employees will have more flexibility in their dress code.
Disney says it will allow workers to have more gender inclusive hairstyles, jewelry, nail styles, and costume choices.
Cast members will also be allowed to show "appropriate" tattoos.
