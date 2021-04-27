Disney World is looking to hire more help.

As the Orlando, Fla.-based theme park is reportedly planning to increase capacity and reopen more resort hotels, Walt Disney World News reports Disney is looking to hire in categories including attractions, custodial, merchandise and quick service foods.

Last year, Disney World was forced to close its doors as well as lay off and furlough employees because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the park opened back up, it was operating at a limited capacity, so not every employee was brought back.