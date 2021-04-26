Diapers are getting more expensive
According to retail sales tracker NielsenIQ, disposable diaper prices jumped 8.7 percent during the year ending April 10.
And, diaper makers recently said they are planning additional price hikes.
Experts say the reason is that diaper makers are paying higher material and shipping costs and coping with supply-chain disruptions.
