ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The State Attorney's office in Pensacola has confirmed that 30-year-old Ibraheem Yahzeed waived extradition today. He will be extradited to Auburn.
Yahzeed was wanted in connection to the disappearance of college student Aniah Blanchard. He was captured in northwest Florida on Friday.
Court documents released Friday confirmed that blood evidence was found in the SUV belonging to Blanchard.
According to the document, "blood evidence was discovered in the passenger's compartment of the vehicle that was indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury. The evidence was submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and confirmed to be that of Aniah Blanchard."
Thursday, November 7, authorities identified Yazeed as the man they believe kidnapped and caused bodily harm to the 19-year-old.
Blanchard is the stepdaughter of mixed martial arts fighter Walt Harris. She was last seen Oct. 23 at a gas station in Auburn. Her abandoned vehicle was later found containing what police have said was evidence that Blanchard had been harmed.
Escambia Sheriff's Maj. Andrew Hobbs said deputies were called by U.S. marshals to help them with the arrest at about 11 p.m. on Thursday on Interstate 10 at the Pine Forest Exit.
Hobbs said when Yazeed spotted authorities, he fled from a vehicle. Deputies and marshals chased him down and arrested him a short distance away, he said.
Yazeed was booked into jail at 2:32 a.m. Friday.
A reward of about $105,000 was offered for information leading to an arrest.
Yazeed was previously out on bond for attempted murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of first-degree robbery in connection with a February case out of Montgomery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.