Double red flags at the beach

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office said double red flags are up at beaches due to the dangerous surf.

Lifeguards and the South Walton Fire District said there was a mass-water rescue incident in Miramar Beach Thursday afternoon.

In total, eleven people were rescued from the water. Two of them were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition, seven were conscious and breathing but needed further treatment, the two others did not need hospital treatment.

Single red flags were up a the time of the rescue, warning people that the conditions in the water were extremely dangerous.

With double red flags, it is now unlawful to enter the water.

