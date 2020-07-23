ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --On December 18, 2004, Escambia County Deputies were called to the discovery of a human skeleton located inside a mobile home near the 7000 block of Pine Forest Road, close to I-10.
A facial reconstruction was completed revealing the sketch. It is believed the body found is that of a Black Male 35-55 years old, 5'4-5'10, a slight to average build, and has a predominant gap in front teeth.
Clothing found at the scene was determined to be "oversized" consisting of Levi Jeans 36x32, a Blue Starter Shirt Size Large, men's running shoes size 10, a 38” belt, a gold necklace, and a blue hat with "Butler Transport" written on it.
If you have any information on the identity of this man please contact the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.