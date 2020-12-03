ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla.-- On December 1, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office served seven search warrants throughout Escambia County involving CARES Act fraud.
According to ECSO, the arrest involved five suspects stealing victims’ identities and information to obtain CARES Act loans and defrauding financial institutions anywhere from $4,000 to $70,000.
They would fraudulently apply and receive CARES Act loan money and open accounts at financial institutes like Navy Federal with the intent to scheme and defraud. ECSO states that in one case Ari’obasi Jenkins, used stolen funds to purchase a 2017 Corvette.
While serving the seven search warrants, the ECSO collected 50 fraudulent bank cards, seized nine firearms, and more than 600 other pieces of evidence.
The ECSO partnered with the FBI, ATF, the US Department of Treasury, the Department of Homeland Security, Pensacola Police Department, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Escambia County Corrections, the US Postal Inspector and the Navy Federal Security team during this investigation.
Antonio Slocum Jr., Megan Slocum, Ari’obasi Jenkins, Alyssa Cole, and Elijah Simmons were all arrested and charged with grand theft and scheme to defraud.
This is an ongoing investigation.
ECSO states several more arrest are expected to be made.
