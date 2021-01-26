ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --The ECSO responded to the 900-block of Massachusetts Avenue on January 22nd, 2021 in reference to a shooting.
According to ECSO, deputies found a truck that had crashed into a power pole. Inside the truck was 61-year-old Samuel Thomley, who died from an apparent gunshot wound.
A second gunshot victim was also located and was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Based on a preliminary investigation, ECSO Major Crime Unit Investigators believe this incident was drug related. A drug rip off ending in homicide.
ECSO states four juvenile suspects have been arrested and charged for the homicide and shooting.
Javarius Cordell Henderson, 14-years-old, was charged with capital murder, Jesse L’Amos Snowden, 15-years-old, charged with capital murder and attempted homicide, Cedric Antonio Young Jr., 17-years-old, was charged with capital murder, attempted homicide, escape and resisting without violence, and Calvin Barnard Williams, 17-years-old, has been charged with homicide.
This investigation is ongoing, anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
