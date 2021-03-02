ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --On March 1st, ECSO Deputy Gillman, Deputy Ates and Investigator Bashore noticed wanted suspect, Christopher Torrey, driving down the 6700-block of Jefferson Avenue. They initiated a traffic stop and were able to arrest Torrey without incident.

Torrey was wanted for two previous drive-by shootings and a deadly missile complaint the night before in the same area.

No one was injured in any of these incidents.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, deputies located two handguns in his pockets, a bag of synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine.

Torrey was arrested and charged with two counts of unlicensed carry of a concealed firearm, four counts of possession of a firearm and ammo by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and knowingly driving while license suspended.