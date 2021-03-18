ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --Last night, ECSO reported deputies responded to an armed disturbance at the Sand and Surf Hotel on Fort Pickens Road.

The person who called told dispatchers the male suspect was battering a woman and was armed with a gun.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they found the suspect inside a hotel room.

According to ECSO, the suspect was armed, refusing commands to surrender, he then pulled his weapon from his waistband, causing deputies to shoot him.

The suspect was struck and was pronounced dead on scene. No deputies were injured.

Per ECSO policy, both deputies involved are placed on administrative leave with pay.