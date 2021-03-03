ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --ECSO asks for the public's help on Andetrius Mershon Bivins, who is wanted for questioning.

Bivins is wanted for questioning only in reference to the homicide of 16-year old Jeffrey Kennell Jr. that took place on December 29, 2020 at Forest Creek Apartments on Patton Drive.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.