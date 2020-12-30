ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --Around 11:00 p.m. on December 29th, 2020, Deputy Gabrielle Macool, Deputy Brian Barton and Deputy Augustus Fetterhoff, all members of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office High Intensity Patrol Unit, were the first to arrive at Forest Creek Apartments in reference to a gun shot victim.
Once on scene, they discovered 16-year old Jeffrey Kennell Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
ECSO states that Homicide Investigator Bruce Harris took over the case and received limited cooperation from witnesses.
According to ECSO, around 1:20 a.m., Deputy Kyle Haver and Gun Crimes Investigator Tim Cole arrived to Sacred Heart Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim.
The black male victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his lower extremities.
ECSO states the victim and his family member, who drove him to the hospital, gave Investigator Cole three different locations where the event took place.
It’s still under investigation if both shootings are related.
