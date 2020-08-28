ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --According to ESCO's Facebook page, the Escambia County Sheriffs Office was serving a search warrant at Saufley Pines and Matthews Junction when a man by the name of Tyler Edwards Brooks opened fire.
No one was injured.
He fled to a wooded area nearby. Several law enforcement agencies are now searching for Brooks.
He’s wearing a gray shirt and jeans and is believed to be armed.
Residents in the area need to stay indoors and call 9-1-1 if he is spotted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.