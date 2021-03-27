PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Early this morning, ECSO responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle parked in the back lot of Blue Angel Groceries on Olive Road and Whitmire Road.

According to ECSO, when the deputy arrived, he found a suspect sleeping in his vehicle. They state the deputy was able to see a handgun and numerous narcotics in plain sight on the floorboard between the suspect’s feet.

The deputy then woke the suspect and attempted to take him into custody. The suspect then exited the vehicle and fought with the deputy while trying to run away.

ECSO continues to say the suspect then went back to his vehicle and reached toward where the firearm was located, forcing the deputy to fire at him. The suspect then escaped on foot.

The suspect has not been located.

The suspect was identified as John Lee Johnson Jr. There were no injuries reported.

Later today, one of the witnesses told ECSO a false identity to investigators. It was found that the witness, later identified as Hassan Moorer, had active warrants for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Larceny, Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Battery with Bodily Harm and Robbery with a Firearm.

According to deputies, they returned to the Blue Angel Grocery looking for Hassan Moorer and they were directed to the back of the open store by an employee. When deputies entered the building and announced their presence, they were met with an individual, who was not Hassan Moorer, pointing a firearm at them. Deputies then fired at the individual and were able to secure the area.

The ECSO SWAT Team was then activated and arrived on scene. The person surrendered and there were no injuries.

The ECSO is now looking for John Lee Johnson Jr., who is wanted for battery of a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony.

ECSO is also looking for Hassan Moorer, who is wanted for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, larceny, robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with bodily harm, and robbery with a firearm.