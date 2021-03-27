PENSACOLA, Fla. --Earlier today, Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a call of shots fired near Blue Angel Groceries at the corner of Whitmire and Olive Road in Pensacola.

According to ECSO, a SWAT team was called in and deputies are currently looking for the person who fired the shots.

They currently have not identified the suspect.

Authorities are now working the scene.

They are asking the public to steer clear of that area for safety reasons.

This is a developing story.